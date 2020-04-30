Google Asks Full Fed. Circ. Not To Rehear Venue Ruling

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Google is urging the full Federal Circuit against revisiting an earlier ruling that its servers in the Eastern District of Texas aren't enough for the company to face patent suits there, slamming the "misguided" contentions that the court has effectively rewritten patent venue rules. In a response brief Wednesday, Google told the full appeals court to deny Super Interconnect Technologies LLC's petition for en banc rehearing of a panel's February decision that granted Google's mandamus petition and ordered U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to dismiss or transfer a patent lawsuit SIT brought against Google. In its rehearing petition, SIT had argued the...

