EU, China Kick Off Interim Fix To Frozen WTO Appeals Body

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The European Union, China and other governments kicked off their temporary system to hear trade appeals on Thursday after they informed the World Trade Organization of their "stopgap measure" to the paralyzed WTO Appellate Body. By formally notifying the WTO, the countries' Multiparty Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement can begin accepting trade dispute appeals in place of the WTO's Appellate Body, which has gone dark following the Trump administration's two-year campaign against the panel. The alternative panel will allow participating members to bring trade disputes before an appeals panel, which they are entitled to under WTO rules permitting individual governments to appeal...

