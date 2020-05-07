Bradley Arant Adds Veteran Finance Partner In Dallas

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A seasoned transactional partner has left the Dallas boutique he co-founded to join Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP as a partner in its real estate, banking and financial services practice. David L. Pratt made the move from the boutique firm, which was known as Johnston Pratt PLLC and has now rebranded as Johnston Clem Gifford PLLC, at the end of April. Pratt told Law360 on Thursday that the move will let him use Bradley Arant's nationwide presence to enhance and expand his practice. Pratt said the decision to change firms was largely motivated by his clients' needs. He said he anticipates...

