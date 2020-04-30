Fair Isaac Wants Lenders' Antitrust Suits Lumped Together

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Four proposed class actions accusing credit score developer Fair Isaac Corp. of employing monopoly tactics to keep its FICO score model on top should be folded together for legal ease, the credit scoring giant has told an Illinois federal court. Fair Isaac, which is also known as FICO, asked the court Wednesday to fuse the four lender-brought proposed class actions together in the interest of "substantial judicial economy," to save it from having to fight the nearly identical claims on four separate fronts. "Given the nearly complete overlap in allegations and claims, the related actions can be resolved in a single proceeding...

