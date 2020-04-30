Ousting 'Close Your Legs' Judge Is Wise, NJ High Court Told

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey attorney general's office indicated Thursday that the state Supreme Court should accept a panel's "profound wisdom" that a Superior Court judge be ousted for asking a sexual assault accuser whether she closed her legs and later joking about the case with his staff. During a remote hearing — at which Superior Court Judge John F. Russo Jr. and his attorneys did not appear — Deputy Attorney General David W. Burns asked the justices to accept the three-judge panel's finding that such behavior violated the state's Code of Judicial Conduct. A separate ethics committee previously called for Judge Russo to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS