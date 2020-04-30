NJ Justices Probe Judge's 'Clear' Memory Over Fugitive Beau

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday questioned whether a state judge facing potential discipline was "crystal clear" that she had told police about her then-fugitive boyfriend's whereabouts even though such a message is not included on a voicemail recording and she admitted being "not of clear mind." Chief Justice Stuart Rabner raised that point during a remote hearing after Superior Court Judge Carlia M. Brady said she had explained where her then-boyfriend Jason Prontnicki was located in the voicemail she had left for police — a section she alleges cops deleted — and that an officer had instructed her not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS