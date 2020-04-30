Boeing Trust Smacks Teva With Another Suit Over Price Hikes

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Boeing's employee retirement trust has tossed another hefty complaint onto the mounting stack of lawsuits facing Teva Pharmaceuticals, accusing the company of participating in a yearslong, backroom strategy to hike generic drug prices that tanked the drugmaker's stock when it fell apart. In a 138-page lawsuit that landed in Connecticut federal court Wednesday, the investor said Teva combated falling profits in its struggling generics division with a covert plan to systematically bump generics prices between 2013 and 2016, all while assuring investors that the generics department's sudden turnaround stemmed from competition, not price increases. The strategy unraveled in late 2016 when...

