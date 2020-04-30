Ill. Panel Suggests 3-Month Suspension For Atty's Insults

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT) -- An Illinois attorney should be suspended for three months after he disparaged and insulted another lawyer during a deposition, despite his argument that President Donald Trump also insults people daily, an Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission panel said Wednesday. "There is no question" that Chicago attorney Charles A. Cohn violated rules governing professional conduct when he told a lawyer to "certify her own stupidity" during a deposition, directed vulgarities at her and cited the latest presidential election results as the reason he could say whatever he wanted, a three-member IARDC hearing board panel said. Cohn should be suspended and required...

