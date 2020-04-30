Firm Faces $1M Libel Suit Over Ads Targeting Staffing Agency

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A Houston-based employment law firm is facing a $1 million libel suit in relation to LinkedIn ads promising to help potential clients who were underpaid or improperly paid for their work at an international recruiting and staffing agency, according to a Texas state court petition. Aerotek Inc. filed a petition in Dallas County District Court on Wednesday accusing seven-attorney law firm Josephson Dunlap LLP of defaming the company by publishing baseless ads in July and February. Aerotek is an international recruiting and staffing agency that has eight offices in Texas, three of them in the Houston area, according to the company's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS