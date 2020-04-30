Consumer Groups Urge DOJ Probe On Google, Fitbit Deal

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A pair of consumer protection groups are urging the U.S. Department of Justice to review Google's proposed $2.1 billion acquisition of fitness tech company Fitbit due to competition concerns. Public Knowledge and the Consumer Federation of America said in a letter Wednesday to U.S. Attorney General William Barr that the proposed merger would be another example of "the big getting bigger," with Google buying out the competition to further increase its foothold in the digital marketplace. Google has not disclosed where the federal government's review of the proposed merger stands, but the New York Post reported on April 2 that the...

