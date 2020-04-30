County Says Mallinckrodt Shouldn't Get Separate Opioid Trial

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Nassau County on Wednesday told a New York judge that Mallinckrodt's bid for a separate opioid trial should be denied as its bankruptcy no longer appears to be imminent and it still has not struck a final deal to settle opioid cases. Mallinckrodt has asked that the court delay ruling on its request for a separate trial until after a new date has been scheduled for the trial against a host of opioid companies, which has been put on hold indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the filing. But that ignores the fact that the parties have been preparing...

