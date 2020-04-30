7th Circ. Says Trump Can't Halt Funds To Sanctuary Cities

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 11:12 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday blocked the Trump administration from putting certain conditions on public safety funds in an attempt to force so-called sanctuary cities to comply with federal immigration policies, affirming a lower court's Chicago-specific block and extending it nationwide. In a partially split decision, the three-judge panel centered its ruling on separation of powers, finding that while the executive branch does have significant agency in the realm of immigration, it does not have Congress' funding leverage and cannot withhold Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants. "The attorney general cannot pursue the policy objectives of the executive branch through the power...

