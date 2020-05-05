Latham Nabs Private Equity And M&A Atty From Kirkland

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has added a mergers and acquisitions and private equity attorney from Kirkland & Ellis LLP to its corporate practice in New York, the latest of several additions to the group in recent months. Kate Withers has advised clients on a range of transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, carveouts, structured investments and licensing transactions, according to Latham's April 30. She focuses her practice on technology and intellectual property transactions for a variety of industries including life sciences, financial services, gaming and software. Withers said she was drawn to the sophisticated private equity and corporate practice and...

