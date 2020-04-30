Camelot To Pay SEC $20.8M For Role In Exec's Fund Theft

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ordered investment adviser Camelot Acquisitions Secondary Opportunities Management LLC and its parent organization to fork over a combined $20.8 million in fines and disgorgement on Thursday for their roles in their ex-manager's theft from CASO's private equity fund. CASO Management will pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $440,000 in disgorgement and $440,000 in civil penalties along with prejudgment interest of $132,095, while its parent, The Camelot Group International LLC, is down for substantially more at $8,627,004 in disgorgement, $2,556,971 in prejudgment interest and another $8,627,004 in civil penalties, according to final judgments handed down by...

