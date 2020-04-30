FBI Chief Defended WhatsApp Encryption In His BigLaw Past

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Christopher Wray, who as head of the FBI has called end-to-end encrypted communications a boon to child predators, defended Facebook-owned WhatsApp's use of the technology while in private practice at BigLaw giant King & Spalding LLP, newly unsealed court papers say. Wray's 2015 representation of WhatsApp, which had not been previously reported, surfaced late Wednesday as part of litigation between the messaging app and the Israeli spyware company NSO Group, which King & Spalding is now defending in California federal court from allegations that it hacked the phones of more than 1,400 WhatsApp users, including human rights attorneys and political dissidents....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS