Boies Schiller Cuts Associates After Partners' Mass Departure

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Following the departure of a sizable group of partners on the West Coast, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP has moved to trim its downtown Los Angeles workforce, firing associates and staff it said had been "thrust" upon the firm by the partners who left. Boies Schiller declined to comment on the extent of the layoffs Thursday. According to a source close to the firm, seven attorneys and nine staff members were terminated by the firm as of Thursday. The firm also stopped providing health and other firm-sponsored benefits and declined to offer severance pay, according to a termination letter sent to employees...

