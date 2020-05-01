Sham Corporation Seized Co., Lied to Shareholders, Suit Says

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A shell company fraudulently seized control of an entertainment and green-energy company and lied to shareholders about its actions, according to a suit filed in California federal court Thursday. SuperBox Holdings Canada Inc., its CEO Douglas Myrdal, and Russell Stuart, CEO of SuperBox Inc., incorporated in Nevada, filed a shareholder derivative suit against SuperBox and the alleged "sham corporation" that they said fraudulently seized its operations, Custodian Ventures, as well as the individuals they claim "participated in the deceptive scheme to fraudulently obtain control," David, Edward and Shulamit Lazar, and Barry and Betty Sytner. After transferring corporate control of SuperBox to...

