'Squatty Potty' Says No Room For No. 2 In Trademark Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The makers of the "Squatty Potty" toilet footstools filed suit in California federal court Thursday accusing another company of infringing its trademarks by selling the similarly named "Squatty Toilet Potty Aid" footstools. Plaintiff Squatty Potty is seeking disgorgement of profits, punitive damages, and injunctive relief under federal and California law for what it says is Step and Go Health LLC's infringement of two of its trademarks, including for its small stools designed to fit around a toilet to aid in the "elimination process." Step and Go's use of the phrase "Squatty Toilet Potty Aid" in its marketing materials is essentially identical...

