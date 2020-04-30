Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile finally closed its megamerger with Sprint last month, while enforcers across the globe remained busy despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic — approving deals, forging ahead with open cases and even launching new challenges. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from April. Approvals T-Mobile and Sprint closed their long-pending $56 billion merger on April 1 after resolving several lawsuits challenging the tie-up and earning the approval of a D.C. district court judge for a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice aimed at setting up Dish Network as a new wireless competitor. The companies also received...

