South African Co. Wants OK Of $619M Award Over Oil Project

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A South African oil exploration company is asking a D.C. federal court to enforce a $619 million award it won against the Democratic Republic of the Congo following a dispute over a stymied hydrocarbon production contract, after the African nation's challenge to the award came up short in France. Digoil told the court on Thursday that it won the award in November 2018 after an International Chamber of Commerce tribunal concluded that the DRC had breached its production sharing agreements with the company by waiting nearly a decade to issue the required presidential approval for part of the project and awarding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS