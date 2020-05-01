7th Circ. Revives Inmate's Suit Over Cataract Surgery Refusal

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Illinois prison authorities wrongly expected a prisoner to follow extra administrative procedures before he filed a federal lawsuit over how a health care contractor treated his requests for cataract surgery, the Seventh Circuit said Thursday, reviving the prisoner's claims. A lower court wrongly held that inmate Robert Williams hadn't pursued all available administrative remedies before launching federal claims over Wexford Health Sources Inc.'s alleged failure to treat his vision, a three-judge panel said. Both Wexford and the lower court expected Williams to file a normal grievance after authorities denied his emergency ones in 2016, but that requirement didn't exist for inmates...

