Schein Settles Pair Of Investor Suits Over Price-Fixing Claims

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 11:36 AM EDT) -- Medical product distributor Henry Schein Inc. will shell out $35 million to resolve antitrust and securities fraud claims in a putative class action in New York federal court alleging it rigged the prices of dental supplies and artificially inflated its stock price by hiding that behavior from shareholders. The all-cash deal will end allegations that Henry Schein conspired with other distributors to not offer discounts to buyers for small-group or individual dental practitioners, and that its executives covered up the scheme until the Federal Trade Commission took administrative action in 2018, according to a bid for preliminary approval of the agreement filed Thursday. ...

