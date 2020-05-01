Virtual Trials Are A Brave New World For UK Litigation

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Courtroom thrillers have long been a staple of Hollywood, reality TV shows and even the news media — certainly the U.S. networks and coverage within the courtroom of show trials, with a narrative that hinges on a guilty/not guilty verdict. This past month, the English courts have contributed a new subgenre: virtual court cases. Unlike the romanticized portrayal of courts, these are real court cases held virtually over Zoom and streamed on YouTube. In the past witnesses have virtually entered courtrooms by video link, leaving the judge and the advocates in the same room. Now the entire process is fully virtual....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS