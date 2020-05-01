Tabloid Gets Dishonesty Claim Cut From Meghan Markle Suit

Law360, London (May 1, 2020, 12:42 PM BST) -- A judge dropped allegations of dishonesty and malicious intent on Friday from Meghan Markle's privacy suit against the British tabloid that published her letter to her father, saying they were irrelevant and didn't get to the "heart" of the case. A judge has ruled in favor of Associated Newspapers and tossed Meghan Markle's claims that the Mail on Sunday publisher acted dishonestly. (AP) Judge Mark Warby sided in his ruling with Associated Newspapers and tossed Markle's allegations that the publisher of the Mail on Sunday acted dishonestly and in bad faith, deliberately stirred up her purported conflict with her father and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS