EpiPen Buyers Lost Bid To Depose Ex-Teva CEO In MDL

Law360 (May 2, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge has rejected EpiPen buyers' request for an order requiring testimony from a former CEO and a current employee of Teva Pharmaceuticals over price-fixing claims in multidistrict litigation over an alleged scheme to inflate prices for the emergency allergy medication.

The buyers suing Mylan Inc. and Pfizer Inc. over the exorbitant cost of the treatment said in a filing unsealed Thursday that nonparty Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. has produced "several highly inculpatory documents bearing directly" on their allegations in the case and they've made efforts to reach a compromise with attorneys for the pharmaceutical giant." The filing was...

