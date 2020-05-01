Drew Barrymore, Walmart Accused Of Stealing Fabric Print

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Actress Drew Barrymore and Walmart were sued in California federal court Thursday by an indie designer who alleges they swiped her print design for Barrymore's line of home goods sold at Walmart stores and online, infringing her copyright. Jacqueline Paige Cleveland's company Rule of Three Studio LLC claims its "Turkish Plume" design that appears on fabrics, pillows, lampshades, tote bags and other finished goods is being infringed by Walmart and Barrymore on goods sold under the brand name Flower Home by Drew Barrymore. Actress Drew Barrymore's line of pillows, above, has been accused by a California designer of copying her pillows,...

