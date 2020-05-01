Trade Court Tosses Challenge To Russian Steel Duties

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday tossed a Russian steelmaker's effort to secure a lower duty for its products, finding that the companies waited too long to lob their challenge and therefore the court does not have jurisdiction over the case. In a 16-page opinion, CIT Judge Claire R. Kelly said the ITC doesn't have jurisdictional authority to hear the dispute because the companies didn't file their challenge to the U.S. Department of Commerce's three-digit anti-dumping duty determination within 30 days of its final order. The ruling marks an end to a suit that Novolipetsk Steel Public Joint Stock...

