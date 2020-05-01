Sheppard Mullin-Led Gambling Tech Biz Bets On Bigger IPO

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A U.K.-based maker of gambling software on Friday bulked up its plans for its initial public offering, setting up the Sheppard Mullin-steered company to raise close to $48 million if its shares price at midpoint. Gan Ltd. said it now plans to issue 6.34 million shares, up from its original plan to offer nearly 4.1 million shares. The company still expects its shares to price between $6.50 and $8.50 apiece, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. London-based Gan provides software for online casino gambling and sports betting applications. Its technology platform, which it calls GameSTACK, is used...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS