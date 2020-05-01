House Wants Bezos Testimony In Amazon Antitrust Probe

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The House Judiciary Committee on Friday demanded that Amazon.com Inc. founder and CEO Jeff Bezos voluntarily appear before the panel to testify about the e-comment giant's controversial business practices, warning he may face a subpoena to compel testimony if he refuses. This dramatic move is connected to a broader investigation the panel's antitrust subcommittee announced last June into the market power of internet giants. A bipartisan group of lawmakers wrote in a letter Friday that Amazon's executives have misrepresented the company's business practices, including during sworn testimony before the subcommittee last summer. They cited a Wall Street Journal report published last...

