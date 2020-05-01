Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wharton Professor Urges 2nd Circ. To Back Fintech Charter

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A University of Pennsylvania professor has urged the Second Circuit to reverse a lower court decision blocking the OCC from issuing special national bank charters to fintech companies, saying the regulator would be well within its rights to do so and showing that there is precedent for nondepository institutions receiving national bank charters.

David Zaring, a professor in the department of legal studies and business ethics at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, on Thursday waded into the high-profile case brought by the New York Department of Financial Services challenging the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!