DC Circ. Slams Feds For 19 Years Of Stasis On Park Flyovers

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit said Friday that 19 years of delay fueled by turf wars between the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Park Service has forced the court to set a deadline for the government to develop plans to manage air tours around national parks. A unanimous panel said the agencies have four months to come up with a schedule for how they will develop so-called air tour management plans to govern air tours at 23 national parks, finding the government can't defend its lengthy inaction when Congress pushed for the process to take just two years. The Air Tour Management Act...

