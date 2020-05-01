Italian Soccer Club Controllers Sued For 'Self-Interested' Acts

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Members of an entity that controls Italian professional soccer club AS Roma have filed a proposed class action in Delaware Chancery Court asserting that club president James Pallotta and other controllers are trying to "wipe out" minority members' interests. In a suit made public on Thursday, Daniel Feldman, Jonathan Wyatt Gruber and two investor entities that are members of AS Roma SPV LLC, which controls Associazione Sportiva Roma SpA, contend that as the lucrative soccer club is being shopped to potential buyers, managing members are trying to freeze them and other minority members out of their economic stake. "This case is...

