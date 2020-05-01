FCC Will Stop Warning Robocallers Before Penalties Hit

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is tightening up its robocall enforcement protocols yet again, announcing a new rule Friday that will eliminate warning periods for companies that blast out unsolicited, automated calls and illegally mask caller ID tags. The rule also gives the FCC twice as long to penalize wrongdoers after a violation occurs, ratcheting up the previous two-year statute of limitations to four years, according to the agency. "Robocall scam operators don't need a warning these days to know what they are doing is illegal," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement. "This FCC has long disliked the statutory requirement...

