Genentech Blasts Eli Lilly's $10M Fee Bid For Dropped IP Suit

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Genentech has told a California federal court that it acted in good faith when it accused Eli Lilly of infringing its patent through the sale of a psoriasis drug and therefore should not have to cover the $10 million Eli Lilly says it spent fending off the suit. Genentech Inc. said on Thursday that it continually reassessed its case against Eli Lilly & Co., and it only decided to voluntarily withdraw its lawsuit after a series of shifts in its circumstances and decisional law. It asked the court to reject Eli Lilly's bid for fees. "Far from demonstrating bad faith, Genentech's...

