WeRide Attys Seek $2M Payday After Trade Secrets Win

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP attorneys representing self-driving car startup WeRide on Thursday requested nearly $2 million in fees and costs for their work winning terminating sanctions against a rival company in a trade secrets battle, saying their workload was largely driven by the rival's "unreasonable" litigation antics. WeRide Corp. and WeRide Inc. had accused AllRide.AI Inc., a rival self-driving car company, of stealing its source code and confidential data. Both companies are developing autonomous or self-driving cars for the Chinese market. Last month, a California federal judge granted WeRide's motion for terminating sanctions against AllRide, slamming the latter company's disregard...

