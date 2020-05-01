Greenberg Traurig Helps M&T Bank With $32M Brooklyn Loan

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP represented M&T Bank in connection with its $31.75 million loan for a charter school on Varet Street in Brooklyn, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan from Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co. is for Williamsburg Charter High School at 198-202 Varet St., and of the $31.75 million figure roughly $13.8 million is new financing for the property and the remainder is a refinancing of preexisting debt at the building. The borrower is an entity affiliated with investor Paul Grosman, according to mortgage documents filed in New York on Friday, which also list an...

