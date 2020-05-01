Trump Moves To Shield US Power Grid From Foreign Reach

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over potential foreign threats to the nation's electricity grid on Friday, empowering the government to block imports of certain equipment that could endanger the security of U.S. power plants. Trump issued an executive order that warned of "potentially catastrophic effects" that could arise from incursions by foreign adversaries into the U.S. bulk power system. The order authorizes the government to block purchases of certain electrical power equipment from foreign entities posing a security risk. No countries or companies were specifically called out in Trump's order, which authorizes the U.S. Department of Energy to lay...

