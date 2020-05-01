Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Purdue Creditors Get OK For Sackler Bank Subpoenas

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge told creditors of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma on Friday that they can directly collect bank account information connected with the Sackler family, which owns the company.

At a teleconference hearing on discovery issues in Purdue's Chapter 11 case, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said the creditors could quiz banks directly and work on ways to collect more of the information they say they need to determine if a proposed settlement with Purdue and the Sacklers over OxyContin sales is a good deal.

"Extremely broad discovery is required here," Andrew Troop, counsel for a group of state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!