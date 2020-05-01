Purdue Creditors Get OK For Sackler Bank Subpoenas

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge told creditors of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma on Friday that they can directly collect bank account information connected with the Sackler family, which owns the company. At a teleconference hearing on discovery issues in Purdue's Chapter 11 case, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said the creditors could quiz banks directly and work on ways to collect more of the information they say they need to determine if a proposed settlement with Purdue and the Sacklers over OxyContin sales is a good deal. "Extremely broad discovery is required here," Andrew Troop, counsel for a group of state...

