BLM Ordered To Rethink Approval Of Mont. Drilling Leases

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The Bureau of Land Management issued oil and gas leases for acreage as big as Chicago without properly considering the impact on climate change or ensuring that groundwater would be protected, a Montana federal court ruled Friday.

In a 35-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris granted summary judgment in favor of Wildearth Guardians, the Environmental Information Center and a group of landowners that had accused the bureau of violating the National Environmental Policy Act by conducting lease sales that could impact climate change through increased emissions without fully addressing the consequences.

The court voided the bureau's decision finding that the...

