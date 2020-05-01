SEC Calls Summary Judgment For Broker 'A Matter Of Law'

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday renewed its contention that a Manhattan federal judge should render summary judgment in a case accusing a former Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. stockbroker of secretly splitting commissions with another broker for more than a decade. In the federal regulator's latest filing in support of its motion for summary judgment for defendant Adam Mattessich, the SEC told U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla that "there can be no genuine factual dispute" about the SEC's claim that Mattessich aided and abetted his employer's violations of record-keeping requirements put in place by the SEC, which the...

