Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Patricia DeLeo has joined the Hartford, Connecticut, office of Carlton Fields as senior counsel. DeLeo works on purchases as well as sale, leasing, financing and joint venture matters, and also has experience handling various real estate disputes through alternative dispute resolution. Jeffrey Nelson Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson PA has hired a new shareholder for its Fort Lauderdale, Florida, office. Jeffrey Nelson joins the firm, bringing to the table a background representing owners, contractors and developers on various project and litigation matters. He has experience handling construction contract negotiation and drafting, project management matters, and construction defect claims....

