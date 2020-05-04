Let Jury Decide Texas Firm's Role In $80M Scheme, Court Told

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The receiver appointed to unwind an alleged $80 million securities fraud scheme has told a federal court that Texas-based law firm Scheef & Stone LLP's involvement went ''well beyond mere negligence" and that a jury should decide whether it amounted to active participation. Receiver Thomas L. Taylor III responded to Scheef & Stone's bid to dismiss his Texas federal court suit that alleges the firm played an integral role helping self-described "frack master" Christopher Faulkner get an $80 million securities fraud scheme up and running. Taylor told the court that nothing in a state rule against fracturing a malpractice claim into other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS