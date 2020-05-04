DOI Urges High Court To Pass On Cherokee Land Trust Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to undo a Tenth Circuit ruling that the U.S. Department of the Interior can take a parcel of land on the Cherokee Nation's former reservation into trust for a separate Cherokee tribe in Oklahoma. The federal government argued that the Circuit Court decision allowing the land to be taken into trust for the United Keetowah Band of Cherokee Indians does not conflict with Supreme Court precedent and that the move does not require the Cherokee Nation's consent, urging the high court not to issue a writ of certiorari. "[The Circuit Court's]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS