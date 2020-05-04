Celgene Investors Seek Cert. In Suit Over Drug Disclosures

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Celgene investors have asked a New Jersey federal judge for class certification in their suit accusing the biopharmaceutical company of artificially inflating its share price by failing to disclose timeline and growth problems with two of its drugs. Led by Swedish pension fund AMF Pensionsforsakring AB, the proposed class said Friday it fulfills all of the federal requirements for a class action because the potential class members number in the thousands, they share common questions of law, and the lead plaintiff is substantially similar to the rest of the proposed class. "The requisite similarity between plaintiff's claims and those of other...

