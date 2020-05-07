COVID-19 Insurance Class Actions Face Certification Hurdles

By Steven Allison, Samrah Mahmoud, Sheila Chen and Stephanie Phan

Policies may differently define "direct physical loss ... or damage," or provide no definition at all, requiring courts to interpret each policy separately.

Whether there is direct physical loss or damage may depend on whether there is proof that COVID-19 was found on the property. Under most states' coverage laws, a business closure resulting from a state or municipal order is likely insufficient to constitute physical loss or damage;[6] This would then require businesses to offer specific and individualized proof of COVID-19 of in order to prove coverage.

Likewise, class members in different cities or states are subject to different restrictions, which could create individual issues. Some businesses may have been required to fully shut down, some may have been allowed to operate at reduced capacity or with dine-out only services, others may have chosen to voluntarily shut down but were not required to do so.[7]



There could also be differences among plaintiffs based on the timing of restrictions and how long they were in effect; indeed, certain states and municipalities have already begun to lift restrictions on businesses. All of these issues could impact whether there was direct physical loss or damage under the policies and could result in diverse and unique positions among class members.

Further, extrinsic evidence, including evidence of communications between individual insureds and insurers, may be admissible in some states either to prove ambiguity or in the event a court finds the applicable policies ambiguous as to coverage for these types of claims.[8] Class members may be required to provide individualized extrinsic evidence regarding any representations that may have been made to them in purchasing or negotiating the policies.

Some policies may contain specific exclusion for the spread of viruses or other unique exclusions. Many of the proposed classes simply seek to represent nationwide classes of insureds without any requirement that the class members' policies include the same exclusions.[9]

And even if the policies are exactly the same, including all exclusions, interpretation of the policy terms may differ by jurisdiction. As just one example — some states have interpreted pollution exclusions more broadly than others.[10] Nationwide classes with the exact same policies would therefore still present many uncommon issues.

