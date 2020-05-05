Shipper Sues To Block Chubb Action In Brazil Over Iron Deal

Law360, London (May 5, 2020, 6:00 PM BST) -- A Japanese shipper has sought to block a Chubb Insurance unit from continuing proceedings against it in Brazil over a contract for the transport of iron ore, arguing that the dispute can only be dealt with through arbitration in London. Tokyo-based Daiichi Chuo Kisen Kaisha, which specializes in oil tanker transportation and other shipping services, has turned to the High Court, asking for an anti-suit injunction requiring Chubb Seguros Brasil SA to dismiss claims it has brought in a civil court in Santos, Brazil. Daiichi Chuo said that Chubb brought the Brazilian proceedings against it and another company, Noble Resources International...

