Kinder Morgan Should Face $1.6M Pipeline Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A Kinder Morgan unit that specializes in liquid storage should face breach of contract and negligence claims in a $1.6 million suit over damages to 300,000 barrels of naphtha allegedly caused by improperly cleaned transportation pipes, a Texas magistrate judge has said. U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina A. Bryan on Friday recommended that Kinder Morgan Liquid Terminals LLC face accusations by commodities trader Gunvor USA LLC and fuel manufacturer Valero Marketing & Supply Co. that KMLT's failure to clean the transportation pipes after prior use contaminated the naphtha. KMLT was brought into the lawsuit as a third-party defendant after Gunvor originally sued...

