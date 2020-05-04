Scott + Scott Looks To Lead FICO Antitrust Suits

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A group of lenders accusing Fair Isaac Corp. of monopolizing a large chunk of the credit score market has tapped Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP to potentially steer the proposed class actions in Illinois federal court as the lenders seek to combine them into a single case. The banks and other financial institutions sued Fair Isaac in several similar actions in April over the consumer score it developed, known as FICO, that lenders use to gauge risk, decide loan approvals and set rates. The suits closely track an antitrust probe by the U.S. Department of Justice into whether FICO...

