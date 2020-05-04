EBay Co. Fights Sanctions In 'Frivolous' NJ Defamation Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- An eBay trading company on Monday fought a sanctions order stemming from its allegedly "frivolous" defamation suit against an attorney, telling a New Jersey appeals court that the lawyer's bid to block the company's selling privileges was based on lies. During an oral argument, an attorney for Xcalibur Collections LLC and company owner Andrea Loiacono urged a three-judge panel to undo a Superior Court's finding that attorney Andrew J. Karcich's letters to eBay were shielded from the defamation suit by litigation privilege and therefore Xcalibur should pay Karcich $5,653 in counsel fees. The correspondence at issue misrepresented that Xcalibur owed money...

