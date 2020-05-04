D.C. Circ. Mulls 3-Way Fight Between AT&T, FCC, Local Carrier

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- AT&T and an Iowa-based local exchange carrier who have taken issue with the way the Federal Communications Commission decided their rate dispute got their day before the D.C. Circuit on Monday, not in the limestone courthouse across from the U.S. Capitol but via conference call. The panel was assembled by phone to judge whether the FCC misstepped when it found that a rate increase imposed by Aureon Network Services was illegal but that AT&T was still responsible for some of the services it accepted from the Iowa-based company. Right from the start, U.S. District Judge David S. Tatel — who was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS